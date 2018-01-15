Lacson eyes Constituent Assembly to amend Charter

SENATOR Panfilo Lacson wants a Constituent Assembly (Con-Ass) to be convened to amend the 1987 Charter.

Lacson urged fellow senators to adopt Resolution 580 based on Article 17 of the Constitution, which provided options by which the fundamental law of the land may be revised.

Aside from a Constituent Assembly, amendments may also be introduced via Constitutional Convention (Con-Con) or a People’s Initiative. The Con-Ass and Con-Con require a vote of three-fourths of all its members for any amendment or revision to the Constitution to be carried out.

However, Lacson said that “the framers of the fundamental law were silent on how Congress should meet in effecting this change in the Constitution.”

“The current maelstrom generated by the differing opinions on how this amendment to or revision of the Constitution should take place and the ambivalent political positioning of those favoring one or the other mode of effecting such change has caused bitter political bickering between and among our current political leaders in both houses of Congress,” he said. BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO