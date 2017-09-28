Lacson files graft, economic sabotage complaint vs Faeldon at Ombudsman

FORMER Customs Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon and several others are facing a graft and economic sabotage complaint before the Office of the Ombudsman over alleged rice smuggling in Cagayan de Oro in March.

Sen. Panfilo Lacson filed the complaint on Thursday.

Named respondents along with Faeldon were National Food Authority (NFA) Administrator Jason Aquino; Tomas Alcid, former district collector, BOC, Port of Cagayan de Oro, and; Geniefelle Lagmay, then-customs liaison officer to NFA of the Office of the Commissioner, BOC.

Also included were the following then-directors and/or then-officers of Cebu Lite Trading, Inc. (CLTI): Filomena Lim, Lucio Roger Lim Jr., Rowena Lim, Joselito Lopez, Josephine Rizalde, and Ambrosio Ursal Jr.

“The importations of the Vietnamese White Rice were made without the required import permits from the NFA,” the complaint alleged in part.

“Despite respondents’ knowledge of the lack of any import permit for the two (2) subject rice shipments by CLTI, they nonetheless allowed their entry at the Port of Cagayan de Oro, and caused the unlawful release of these rice shipments from the BOC,” it alleged.

Lacson also accused Aquino, Alcid, and Lagmay of grave misconduct.