Lacson files resolution convening Senate

SEN. Panfilo Lacson on Monday filed a resolution that seeks to convene the Senate into a Constituent Assembly (Con-Ass) to amend the Constitution.

Resolution 580 urges the other senators to convene themselves to introduce charter amendments.

Lacson said Article 17 of the 1987 Constitution provides for the manner by which the fundamental law can be amended or revised. Under the said provision, “any amendment to or revision of the Constitution may be proposed by Congress upon a vote of three-fourths of all its members or a Constitutional Convention (Con-Con).”

“Amendments to the Constitution may likewise be directly proposed by the people through what is known as People’s Initiative,” the senator said.

However, Lacson said the “framers of the fundamental law are silent on how Congress should meet in effecting this change in the Constitution.”

“The current maelstrom generated by the differing opinions on how this amendment to or revision of the Constitution should take place and the ambivalent political positioning of those favoring one or the other mode of effecting such change has caused bitter political bickering between and among our current political leaders in both houses of Congress,” he added.

Senators Grace Poe, Vicente Sotto 3rd, and Juan Miguel Zubiri expressed the intention to co-author Lacson’s resolution.

“I will become a co-author of the resolution of Sen. Ping (Lacson), that the Senate and the House of Representatives must have a separate decision (voting) on that matter,” Poe said. “I will not only support it, I will ask to be co-author,” Sotto said.

Senate President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd also intends to file this week a separate resolution calling for both houses of Congress to convene to amend the Charter in preparation for the shift to federalism.

Sen. Francis Pangilinan, chairman of the Senate Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes, is set to conduct on Tuesday, January 17, the first public hearing on the proposals to amend the charter to shift to federal form of government.

The Senate only has 23 members because Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano, whose term would have expired in 2019, was appointed by President Rodrigo Duterte as secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

Sen. Leila de Lima is in jail on drug-related charges

Under the law, a resolution can be adopted if it gets the approval of three-fourths of the Senate members.

By Lacson’s estimate, three-fourths of 23 would be 19.

However, Pangilinan offered a different view.

“We are now 22. But some were saying that it must be three-fourths of 24. So, it must be 18,” he said.

Pangilinan said Lacson’s proposal is similar to that of Sen. Franklin Drilon in 2006 which was to amend the Charter through normal legislation wherein the revisions must go through public hearings conducted by concerned committees.