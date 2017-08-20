Lacson to name of Customs execs, staff on ‘payola’; Faeldon mentioned ‘consistently’

SENATOR Panfilo Lacson has decided to reveal information he obtained regarding the rampant “payola” (pay off) system at the Bureau of Customs (BOC) in a privilege speech this coming week instead of waiting for the blue ribbon committee to resume its hearing on the issue.

Lacson said he was finalizing his speech, which he was planning to deliver on Wednesday, and would focus on the names of customs officials and personnel who have been regularly receiving pay-offs from brokers and players.

He said he has been receiving a lot of information and names involved in the “payola” system at the BOC provided by high ranking and mid-level officials and was reviewing it carefully.

“With a little bit of exaggeration, mukhang si Nick Faeldon na lang ang di nagbibigay sa akin ng listahan (It seem Nick Faeldon is the only person left that has not given me a list),” said Lacson, referring to Customs Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon.

Lascon was supposed to disclose the names of BOC officials reportedly on the take during the resumption of the blue ribbon committee hearing last week but was not able to get a chance because of the lengthy questioning of witnesses by Sen. Richard Gordon, chairman of the committee.

Lacson said the information he currently has was massive and would be better disclosed in a privilege speech so that there would be no distraction.

The senator declined to give names but confirmed that the name of Faeldon had been mentioned consistently. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA