UNLESS there are witnesses who will testify, Senator Panfilo Lacson is not willing to sacrifice the time of the upper chamber investigating the alleged violations committed by police officers involved in the raid in Ozamis City where its Mayor Reynaldo Parojinog and 15 others were killed in an alleged shootout with the lawmen.

Lacson, chairman of the committee on public order and dangerous drugs, was responding to Sen. Leila de Lima’s resolution asking the Senate to conduct an investigation in aid of legislation, into the police operation.

Lacson admitted that he hasn’t read de Lima’s resolution but noted that he was willing to investigate the matter if witnesses were willing to testify.

“If witnesses are willing to face the Senate to testify on the probability of summary executions or excesses in the police operations conducted, I believe that an investigation is in order,” he said.

The senator said he didn’t want to sacrifice the time of the upper chamber, especially at the time when it would start deliberating on the P3.76 trillion national budget for 2018.

De Lima in Senate Resolution 435 wants the appropriate committee to look into the suspicious circumstances in which the search warrant was implemented inside the Parojinog compound.

She particularly cited the timing of the raid which, according to her, contradicted prescribed operational procedures found in the PNP handbook which states that warrants should be served during daytime unless there is a provision in the warrant allowing service at any time of the day or night.

“It appears that the fact that the search warrant was implemented under the cover of darkness and with the cameras disabled indicates that there is malevolent intent under the guise of implementing a warrant,” De lima said in her resolution which has been referred to Lacson’s committee. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA