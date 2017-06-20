Lacson pushes national ID system, raises spectre of Maute terrorists

Senator Panfilo Lacson has reiterated the need to implement a national ID (identification system) amid reports that some Maute terrorists were using fake IDs to evade arrest.

Lacson said that he had been “espousing to legislate” the “unified national ID system “since the first time I got elected as senator in 2001, and even when I was still CPNP (chief, Philippine National Police).

He said that it “is not only aimed at crime prevention and suppression, terrorism and insurgency included, but it is likewise directed at a more efficient delivery of social services and tax collection, not to mention the ease and convenience of transacting business with the government as well as private entities.”

“We are just about the only developing country without a national ID system in place. That’s why I can’t understand for the life of me why some sectors are against it and worse, government is not exerting extra effort to put it in place,” Lacson said.

Bernadette E. Tamayo