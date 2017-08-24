Lacson says nothing to do with son’s business, dares Faeldon to file raps

SENATOR Panfilo Lacson maintained on Thursday that he has nothing to do with the business activities of his son and said that resigned Customs Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon should have filed charges if he was really involved in smuggling.

Lacson issued the statement shortly after Faeldon dropped his own bombshell, linking the senator’s son and namesake to shipments of tons of undervalued cement into the country.

READ: Faeldon turns tables on Lacson, accuses son of being ‘smuggler’