Lacson seeks probe into unreleased allowances of Special Action Force troops

SENATOR Panfilo Lacson on Wednesday sought an investigation into the alleged non-release of daily subsistence allowance intended for Special Action Force (SAF) troopers of the Philippine National Police (PNP) amounting to P59.8 million.

The senator, a former PNP chief, filed Senate Resolution 712 directing the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs to conduct an inquiry, in aid of legislation, on the alleged illegal withholding of the release of the daily allowance and the explosive ordnance disposal hazardous pay of the PNP’s elite team.

Lacson noted that the non-release of such allowances, if true, threatened to demoralize members of the SAF, who are the country’s frontliners in fighting terrorism and criminality.

The resolution was filed a day after the PNP leadership announced the relief of Police Director Benjamin Lusad, former chief of the PNP-SAF, as the Directorate for Integrated Police Operations – Southern Luzon.

Also relieved were former SAF budget and fiscal officer Senior Supt. Andre Dizon, and Senior Police Officer (SPO) 2 Maila Bustamante, and SPO1 James Irica of the budget office.

Lusad and the other SAF officials allegedly failed to release the allowances of SAF troopers worth P59.8 million.

Lacson, in filing the resolution, cited the need to revisit existing laws and their implementation, to make sure police officers received the benefits due them and to punish the erring parties.

“We cannot allow, yet again, another injustice to be committed against our heroes in uniform who are in the forefront of our fight against the ills of terrorism and criminality, lest we risk demoralization within their ranks. Thus the need to probe into the said allegations,” he said in the resolution. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA