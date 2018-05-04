Lacson: Survey to influence support for Cha-cha

SEN. Panfilo Lacson on Thursday said the recent Pulse Asia survey that showed little support for federalism through Charter change might influence the decision of reelectionist senators whether to support a shift to federal form of government.

Those seeking reelection in the 2019 mid-term polls are Senators Paolo Benigno “Bam” Aquino, Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara, Nancy Binay, Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito, Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel, Grace Poe, and Cynthia Villar.

“The chances of having it passed in the Senate is diminished because almost half of the senators will run for election,” Lacson said.

“Titingnan nila ang pulso ng tao sa issues na hinaharap ng bansa ngayon at isa ang kung majority ng kababayan natin ‘di pabor sa federalism baka magdalawang-isip sila (They will feel the pulse of the people on issues confronting the nation and if majority of our fellowmen do not approve federalism they might have second thoughts).”

Asked if the survey results will influence his decision whether to support federalism and Cha-cha, Pimentel said, “We need to triple time our efforts (to convince the people to accept federalism and Charter amendments).”

Angara said the survey “is an expression of public sentiment.”

“It indicates a need for better awareness and information campaigns must be undertaken before any major revision of the Constitution. In the meantime, perhaps officials might consider reforms of the Local Government Code which empower local governments without costing too much in terms of setting up new bureaucracies or offices,” he added.

Lacson said he “firmly believes” that there is a need to amend the 1987 but on the restrictive economic provisions only like the 60-40 ownership of real estate and public utility between Filipino and foreign businessmen.

He also raised the need to revise some political provisions like the inclusion of an enabling law on anti-political dynasty.

“Term limits must also be revisited for local officials,” he said, adding that the three-year term for mayors, governors, and members of the House of Representatives is too short.

“There could be other solutions available (to address socio-economic and political issues) without amending the charter,” Lacson added.