Lacson:‘Change in Senate leadership inevitable’

LOCAL politics is one of the reasons why some of Senate President Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel’s allies in the majority bloc sought his removal as Senate chief, Sen. Panfilo Lacson said on Saturday.

Lacson said if Pimentel accepts the will of 15 senators to change the leadership of the chamber, he will be asked to lead the nomination of Senate Majority Leader Vicente Sotto 3rd as his replacement when session resumes on Monday.

There will be no major revamps in the committee chairmanships but Pimentel will be allowed to choose which panel he wants to head, including the Blue Ribbon Committee.

There are 17 members of the majority bloc. Sen. Grace Poe was the 15th senator who signed the resolution calling for a revamp in the Senate leadership.

“This (change in Senate leadership) was not discussed overnight. There will be no coup d’etat that will take place (just to remove him),” Lacson said in a radio interview. “It is a combination of a series of incidents in the past. We have a saying in politics, ‘All politics is local,’” Lacson said.

At least two senators earlier expressed disgust over the move of the ruling Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) “to raid” their respective political parties and influencing their members to jump to PDP-Laban.

“We have colleagues (in the majority) who felt slighted with the move of PDP-Laban to swear in their recruits and field them against their sibling, father or other relatives (in the coming elections),” Lacson said.

“So, they were turned off. We smelled some problem. So, I and Senators Sotto and (Gregorio) Honasan informed Sen. Pimentel about it because we’re trying to keep our coalition intact,” he said.

“Sabi ko, SP (Senate President) may mga naririnig ako na may mga hinaing. Mas mabuti ata kausapin mo sila.

So sinabi ko mga pangalan na medyo may tampo dahil nga dun sa nangyayari sa local (I told him, ‘SP, I’ve been hearing some sentiments. It would be better if you would talk to them.’ So, I gave him the names of those who have some sentiments due to what’s happening in the local political scene),” Lacson said.

He said Pimentel has asked for a caucus with the majority. “We will listen to his thoughts. And after that we will come up with a consensus.

If Pimentel decides to give up his post, his colleagues will ask him to lead the nomination of Sotto as the new SP.

“Di na rin talaga maiwasan. Matutuloy na rin ‘yan. Ang pinag-uusapan na lang kelan ba? (It is inevitable. It will definitely push through. The only discussion now is when),” Lacson said.

Asked what will be the scenario on Monday, Lacson said, “We earlier agreed to ask SP Koko to be the one to nominate Sen. Sotto. So that will make 16 signatories (seeking Senate reorganization).”

He said the Senate presidency was offered months ago to Sotto but the latter declined because of the impending impeachment trial of Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno.

Sotto told his colleagues that a lawyer should preside the impeachment trial since he is not familiar with the Rules of Court and Rules of Proceedings.

But Lacson said even if the impeachment trial pushes through and Sotto becomes Senate president, some senators had proposed to appoint Sen. Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara, a lawyer, as “interim majority leader” to help Sotto handle the trial.

“With the recent development in the Supreme Court and it looks like the impeachment will no longer reach the Senate, Sen. Sotto’s concern has been resolved,” Lacson said.

He was referring to the decision of the Supreme Court to remove Sereno by granting the quo warranto petition of Solicitor General Jose Calida to invalidate Sereno’s appointment as Chief Justice for her alleged failure to file her Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN).