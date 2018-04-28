Ladies spice up Delimondo National pro-am cast

Multi-titled LPGT winner Chihiro Ikeda links up with Samantha Dizon while two other lady pairs set out to provide a different kind of challenge to the men of the tour in the Delimondo National Pro-am firing off May 5 at Splendido Taal Golf Club in Laurel, Batangas.

“No expectations but will give it our best shot,” said Ikeda, winner of the Eagle Ridge leg of the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour last February.

With Quintin Singson as last year’s partner, Ikeda failed to get into the groove and struggled the rest of the way. But the former SEA Games individual champion expressed hopes of a better showing this time with Dizon.

Marvi Monsalve and Lucy Landicho are also in the fold with the former, a consistent top 10 LPGT finisher, teaming up with top amateur Kristine Torralba and the latter partnering with Larry Landicho in the three-day event sponsored by premier corned beef Delimondo.

Lady pro Gretchen Villacencio, who placed second to Princess Superal at LPGT Riviera last March, is also competing but with a male amateur partner in Danny Odeste while Lorna Tabuena, the golfing mother of the country’s No. 1 player Miguel, will have veteran campaigner Richard Sinfuego as teammate in the event put up by ICTSI and organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.

For details, call Jocelyn Duque at 0918-9515308 or jocelynduque@pgt.ph.

The event is open to all pros and amateur golfers with the top 40 in last year’s Philippine Golf Tour and PGT Asia Order of Merit ranking barred from teaming up with amateurs with handicap index of 5 and below.

Still, focus will be on the likes of defending champions Tonton Asistio and Jude Eustaquio, along with the tandems of Tony Lascuña-Den Den de Castro, Jhonnel Ababa-Koo Jaemin, Jay Bayron-Tony Olives, Michael Bibat-Joel Yamyamin, Jobim Carlos-DJ Padilla, Mhark Fernando-Nico Sevilla, Justin Quiban-Moulay Rhounimi, Joenard Rates-Jojo Roxas and Elmer Salvador-Oliver Gan.

Play will be foursomes (alternate shot format) with the top 40 teams after 36 holes advancing to the finals. The winning pro will pocket P360,000 while the top amateur will receive trophy and gift prizes.

The Delimondo National pro-am is also staged in recognition of the amateurs’ role in boosting Philippine golf and at the same time to provide them the exposure they need as they hone up for the pro ranks.