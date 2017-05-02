Ladon, Marcial score wins in Uzbekistan

Light flyweight Olympian Rogen Ladon and middleweight Eumir Felix Marcial won over separate foes on Monday in the second day of the Asian Confederation Boxing Championship world qualifying tournament at the National Sports Complex in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Ladon beat Iraqi Hassan Naser 30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27 and 30-26, while Marcial cruised past Japanese Makoto Takahashi after getting 30-27 from all the five judges. Both boxers will advance to the next round of the tournament.

But their compatriot, bantamweight Mario Bautista lost to Kazakhstan’s Kairat Yeraliyev via unanimous decision.

Today, lightweight James Palicte will battle No. 2 Elnur Abduraimov of Uzbekistan, Joel Bacho will face No. 5 seed Sajjad Kazemzadehposhtiri of Iran while flyweight Daniel Maamo of Cagayan de Oro City will take on Chang Yong of China.

More than 200 boxers from 28 Asian countries are competing in the tournament that serves as qualifying phase for the World Championships to be held in Hamburg, Germany in August.

The top six boxers in each weight category will see action in Hamburg. Boxers who’ve lost in the quarterfinals will dispute the last two slots.

JOSEF T. RAMOS