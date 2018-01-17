Lady Altas hunt for third win in NCAA volley

University of Perpetual Help System Dalta shoots for its third win and solo No. 3 spot when the National Collegiate Athletic Association Season 93 women’s volleyball tournament resumes today at The Arena in San Juan City.

Perpetual Help battles Emilio Aguinaldo College at 11 a.m. followed by the game between Colegio de San Juan de Letran and Lyceum of the Philippines University at 12:30 p.m.

The Lady Altas and former champion College of Saint Benilde are sharing the third place with identical 2-1 marks. They are behind reigning champion Arellano University (4-0) and San Beda College (3-0)—the two unbeaten teams in the league.

Perpetual Help is coming off a 25-22, 25-23, 7-25, 18-25, 15-11 hard-earned win over San Sebastian College-Recoletos on Monday with middle hitter Maria Lourdes Clemente leading the scoring with 15 points.

Veteran Cindy Imbo was also aggressive in that game, contributing 14 points as well as skipper Maria Aurora Bianca Tripoli, who added 12 markers.

Besides the troika of Clemente, Imbo and Tripoli, the Lady Altas are also expecting huge games from setter Necelle Mae Gual and libero Marijo Medalla.

“We can’t just play tough in just one or two sets and play bad in the next one or two. We should be consistently working hard all game,” stressed Perpetual Help coach Macky Cariño.

On the other hand, the Lady Generals must bring their A-game to pull off an upset win over the Lady Altas.

Emilio Aguinaldo is at the bottom of the standings with 0-3.

They absorbed a 20-25, 16-25, 16-25 loss to Jose Rizal University in their last game.

Ladeisheen Magbanua, the team’s top scorer against the Heavy Bombers, will take charge of the offensive side of the Lady Generals along with team captain Chellese Joy Chan, Jaylene May Lumbo, Iona Yongco, Crislie Jean Pablo and Yvonne Tasis.

In the men’s division, Perpetual Help guns for a share of the lead when it takes on Emilio Aguinaldo at 9:30 a.m.

The Altas are currently No.2 with 3-0, just one game behind the Chiefs, who are undefeated in four games.

EMIL C. NOGUERA