Lady Altas survive Lady Stags for second win in NCAA volley

University of Perpetual Help System Dalta showed nerves of steel in the fifth and final set and fended off a late fightback by San Sebastian College-Recoletos to eke out a 25-22, 25-23, 7-25, 18-25, 15-11 victory and jump back into the magic four in the women’s division of the National Collegiate Athletic Association Season 93 volleyball tournament on Monday at The Arena in San Juan City.

Ma. Lourdes Clemente fired a match-best 15 points including 11 kills while serving as the defensive anchor up front with four blocks to help the Lady Altas post their second win in three outings, which was good for a share of No. 4 with the Jose Rizal Lady Bombers.

Cindy Imbo scattered 14 and skipper Bianca Tripoli chipped in 12 while Necelle Mae Gual kept the attack going with 40 excellent sets.

The win also made up for a stinging 26-28, 18-25, 27-29 defeat to the San Beda Lady Red Spikers last Thursday.

The Las Pinas-based school, however, nearly blew it.

After showing grit early to snare the first two sets, the Lady Altas suddently played flat, allowing the Lady Stags to fight their way back by seizing the next two sets and forcing the decider.

There, Perpetual Help recovered its rhythm and showed tremendous composure with the troika of Clemente, Imbo and Tripoli doing most of the damage.

The Lady Stags, who have been playing with only seven players, fell to their second straight defeat against a win.

Earlier, Lyceum of the Phl U trounced Mapua , 26-24, 24-26, 25-21, 25-17, to claim its first win after two losses in a row.

The Lady Cardinals sank to 0-3 (win-loss).