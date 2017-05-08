Lady Archers complete sweep

De La Salle University completed their season sweep in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) women’s football tournament following a 3-1 win over University of Santo Tomas (UST) in their championship meeting at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium on Sunday.

The Lady Archers, who also swept their opposition in the elimination round with an eight-game winning streak, caught their first title in seven seasons.

Despite a slow-start by the two squads, action picked up in the final 45 minutes of the game with La Salle dominating with attacks catalyzed by Kyra Dimaandal’s opening goal.

After the restart, top scorer and this year’s Best Striker Dimaandal, gave the Lady Archers their first taste of the lead with a strike in the 56th minute.

But the Tigresses were quick to retaliate as Hazel Lustan put the varsity clubs back into a deadlock, 1-1, in the 73rd minute.

With time winding down, La Salle once again took the pole position through the strike of Sara Castaneda off a pass from Irish Navaja in the 89th minute.

The Tigresses were dealt with another blow in stoppage time with veteran Inna Palacios scoring the final goal to secure La Salle’s victory with a shot from the penalty spot.

The win marked the ninth straight triumph of the Lady Archers this season as well as their ninth title in the UAAP.

“It was a hard-fought game. I’m just happy that we ended it the way we supposed to end it. It was a perfect season and we wouldn’t want to end it in any other way,” team skipper Palacios said after the game.

“It feels so surreal. All the hard work paid off. I am so proud of everyone for never stopping on working in achieving our goal,” she added.

Meanwhile, La Salle also swept the special awards in the season with Palacios being named Best Goalkeeper while Sara Castaneda and Regine Metillo emerged as Best Midfielder and Best Defender, respectively.

Also, La Salle star Kyla Inquig was named Most Valuable Player while UST’s Mary Joy Indac emerged as Rookie of the Year.