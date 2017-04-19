Lady Archers shoot down Lady Maroons

De La Salle University blanked defending champions University of the Philippines (UP), 5-0, to move closer to a sweep of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) women’s football tournament on Wednesday at the FEU FERN Field in Quezon City.

It was the seventh straight win for the Lady Archers to fortify their hold of the top spot with 21 points.

They will go for a sweep against University of Santo Tomas on Sunday that will put them automatically in the finals.

It was the fourth straight loss for the Lady Maroons, who dropped to 1-2-4 (win-draw-loss) in the bottom of the standings.

National team standouts Sara Castañeda and Cristine Duran led La Salle’s onslaught with a goal each.

Kyla Inquig opened the scoring for the Lady Archers with a goal in the second minute of the match.

La Salle added two more goals before halftime courtesy of Castañeda in the 28th minute and Kyra Dimaandal’s shot in the 32nd.

The Lady Maroons had no answer in the Lady Archers’ attack as they notched two more goals from Regina Metillo and Duran in the 65th and 90th minutes, respectively.

“There were individual lapses and mistakes [in the game]but they played how they were supposed to play. Every week I remind them what happened to us last year,” said La Salle head coach Hans Smit.

“We want to sweep all of our games so when there will be a knockout game between the No. 2 and No. 3 seed, we can rest our players and get them to recover from injuries,” he ended.