Lady Archers to undergo intense training during break

De La Salle University will use the long break to prepare for the championship round of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines women’s football tournament.

The Lady Archers swept all the eight games in the elimination round of the tournament to automatically qualify for the finals.

But they are yet to know their opponents as University of Santo Tomas (UST) and Ateneo de Manila University face off in the knockout match on May 4 at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.

According to La Salle head coach Hans Smit, they will use the lengthy break to prepare for their rivals in the one-game finals.

“We will be the better-rested team come May 7. We will use that break to our advantage,” Smit said after their 3-1 victory over the UST Tigresses on Sunday.

“Two weeks is a long time to recover. UST and Ateneo will still have to push themselves. And the two-day rest will not be enough for them to recover,” he added

La Salle managed to neutralize the strong performance of the Tigresses with a 3-1 win – its eight straight victory – and finish the elims unscathed.

Top scorer Dimaandal together with teammates Nina Arrieta and Chelo Hodges all scored for the Taft-based squad in the win while MJ Indac scored the lone goal for UST.

The long-time La Salle coach revealed that he expects her team to be fully prepared when they return to action on May 7.

“Hopefully, I don’t have to do too much coaching on May 7. It’s all up to them now. I’ve given them all I can every week since last June reminding them of what happened last year,” Smit said.

Last season, La Salle also finished No. 1 in the elimination but lost to University of the Philippines in the finals, 1-2.

“We don’t want a repeat of last year. We should bring it all the way,” Smit ended.