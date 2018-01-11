Lady Blazers torch Lyceum

Former champion College of Saint Benilde posted a 22-25, 23-25, 25-14, 25-13, 15-10 come-from-behind win over Lyceum of the Philippines University to join defending champion Arellano University at the top in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 93 women’s volleyball tournament on Thursday at The Arena in San Juan City.

Klarisa Abriam nailed 18 markers and had 10 digs to lead the Lady Blazers to their second win.

Rachel Anne Austero fired 16 markers on 11 attacks and five blocks including huge denials in the crucial fifth set while Marites Pablo (sister of Premier Volleyball League Most Valuable Player Myla) added 12 points and seven receptions.

Team captain Ranya Musa also delivered 11 points while Diane Ventura and Pauline Cardiente combined for 14 points for the Lady Blazers, who swept the Colegio de San Juan de Letran Lady Knights in their first game last week, 25-22, 25-11, 25-20.

“The girls just didn’t give up. We had a slow start enabling Lyceum to get the momentum in the first two sets. It was a total team effort,” said Lady Blazers head coach Arnold Laniog.

The Lady Blazers gave up 41 free points off their errors to the Lady Pirates.

Luckily, they were able to dominate the attack line (53-34), blocking (6-3) and service area (13-9).

Elaine Juanilla topscored for Lyceum with 14 points while Monica Sevilla also scored in double digits for the team with 11 hits.

The Lady Pirates absorbed their second loss to remain at the bottom of the standings.

In the men’s division, defending champion St. Benilde toppled Lyceum, 25-18, 25-22, 25-18, to stay on top with a clean 2-0 mark.

College of Saint Benilde-La Salle Greenhills joined the celebration with a thrilling 25-23, 25-23, 15-25, 14-25, 15-9 victory over Lyceum in the juniors’ class.

EMIL C. NOGUERA