Lady Bombers stun Lady Stags for first win in NCAA

Jose Rizal University rode on the career effort of Shola Alvarez as it pulled off its first win over San Sebastian College-Recoletos in modern times, 27-25, 25-23, 22-25, 16-25, 15-12, in the National Collegiate Athletic Association Season 93 women’s volleyball tournament on Monday at The Arena in San Juan City.

The 20-year old Alvarez, who sharpened her skills playing for Pocari Sweat in the Premier Volleyball League, fired 28 points, 24 came on spikes and the other four on blocks, as the Lady Bombers posted their first triumph this season.

“I’ve heard we’ve never won against San Sebastian even before I became coach here five years ago,” said Jose Rizal head coach Mia Tioseco. “And we’re happy we made history.”

It was also San Sebastian’s first defeat in the elimination round the last two seasons when it swept its way straight to the finals where they eventually lost to St. Benilde two years ago and Arellano University last season.

For the 20-year-old Alvarez, who is on her fifth and final year, all she wants is to make the Final Four for the first time.

“This is my last season and I hope I could get to play in the Final Four,” said Alvarez, a native of Masbate.

Earlier, Letran likewise snared its first win in two starts with a 25-22, 25-17, 25-19 win over Mapua.