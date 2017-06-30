Lady booter Dimaandal kicks her way to the top

Khyren Angela Dimaandal is one of the top lady booters in the country today. The De La Salle University student-athlete is now sitting atop the scoring table of the Philippine Football Federation Women’s League with 12 goals.

Dimaandal, known as Kyra to her friends is riding on a 16-game scoring streak that started during the 79th season of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) that La Salle won.

But when quizzed about her prowess, the spitfire striker was quick to downplay her feat.

“I don’t really count my goals. I only count them during games just to keep track of what’s going on inside the field,” said Dimaandal.

“After the game, when we win, I forget about it,” she added, pertaining to her practice, which she dubbed “back-to-zero” mentality.

Armed with an uncanny skill of beating goalkeepers, there seem to be no stopping the 20-year old Lady Archer from joining the women’s national football team.

After begging off from the Asia Football Confederation Asian Women’s Cup qualifying campaign in Tajikistan because of her academic duties, Dimaandal said she would not let an opportunity to play for the country slip past her hands again.

“I’m fully committing this time,” said the Davaoeña should she be chosen to be a Maldita for the country’s campaign in the upcoming 29th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games.

Dimaandal said she was thrilled when national head coach Let Dimzon invited her to partake in the training for the regional meet.

“I got really excited. I immediately called my parents,” she said, adding that her family is also eager to see her wearing the Philippine Team jersey.

The former PH Youth Team member said the timing of the SEA Games, which is slated August in Malaysia is perfect, because their finals exam would be finished by that time.

She is currently jockeying for the forward positions with reigning UAAP Most Valuable Player and fellow Archer Kyla Inquig, Ateneo de Manila University captain Cam Rodriguez, University of Sto. Tomas stalwart Charisa Lemoran and Green Archers United FC prodigy Alisha del Campo.

The Ateneo de Davao high school alum vowed to give it her best shot saying she does not want to disappoint her younger siblings particularly her little brother Kyan.

While she loves football, Dimaandal, now a fourth year BS Biology student, is committed to enter medical school.

“I already know that college would be the last playing years of my life,” she said, stressing that she wants to maximize her remaining two years playing for the Taft-based squad.

“La Salle deserves the best. That’s why with my remaining years in La Salle, I’m really trying to give everything.”