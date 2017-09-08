Lady booter who loses leg calls for help

TARLAC CITY: Gelyn Ular, 15, of barangay San Roque was a promising football player until a kick on her right resulted in the discovery of a serious illness that crushed her dream.

The incident took place during a futsal game last October 2016, where Ular scored her team’s first and only point.

Nothing serious was detected on her leg initially but through magnetic resonance imaging, it was discovered that she has Stage 3 bone cancer. The condition of her right leg deteriorated that later on resulted in amputation.

“I want to finish my studies because I want to get my family out of poverty someday even with this current situation I am in,” she said.

Her parents’ unstable source of income could not cover the cost of her treatment.

At a meeting with assistant city schools division superintendent Sol Cariaga, Ular’s mother Emily sought the help of the Department of Education on how her child could still go to a Grade 11 despite her medical condition.

City councilor Glenn Troy Caritativo, who is also a founding official of the Football Academy of Tarlac, vowed to gather support for Ular.