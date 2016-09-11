Lady Buldogs rout Eagles, stretch win streak to 34

REIGNING Most Valuable Player Afril Bernardino delivered an solid outing as defending champion National University (NU) led right from the get-go to rout Ateneo in a rematch of last year’s finals, 74-52, to extend their winning run to 34 games on Sunday in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season79 women’s basketball tournament at the Araneta Coliseum.

Bernardino had 17 points, eight rebounds, five steals and two assists as the Lady Bulldogs hardly threatened, leading by as much as 34 points to hike their record at 2-0 in the young season.

NU joined De La Salle University, a 65-46 winner over University of the Philippines on Saturday, for the early lead.

Rookie Benette Revillosa and Snow Penaranda combined for 23 points for the Lady Archers, third placers last season.

The Lady Eagles, who were led by Kristina Deacon’s 13 points, fell at 1-1.

In other results, Love Sto. Domingo had 20 points and 13 rebounds as University of the East (1-1) overwhelmed University of Santo Tomas (0-2), 74-57, while Precious Arellado shot 15 points to lift

Far Eastern University (1-1) past Adamson University (1-1), 61-56.