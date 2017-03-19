Lady Bulldogs complete four-peat in UAAP tennis

NATIONAL University (NU) made it four in a row after a 3-0 victory over University of Santo Tomas (UST) in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 79 women’s lawn tennis finals on Sunday at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center.

Most Valuable Player (MVP) Clarice Patrimonio fashioned out a dominating 6-1, 6-3 win over Erika Manduriao in the second singles to seal the deal for the Lady Bulldogs.

“We are just focused on the game,” said Patrimonio, who bagged the league’s highest individual honor for the second time in three years.

In her farewell singles match, Christine Patrimonio, who like her sister Clarice have won two MVPs, coasted to a 6-0, 6-3 victory over Precian Rivera to give NU the 1-0 lead.

”It’s sad because she’s leaving. I’m used to playing with her (Christine). But I guess next year, I’ll try my best,” added Clarice.

The Lady Bulldogs also emerged victorious in doubles, as the pair of Jzash Canja and Apoul Polito defeated Shymae Guitaran and Erika Manduriao, 6-2, 6-0.

Now the second winningest team behind De La Salle’s seven, NU has won 24 straight ties which dates back from Feb. 2015.

The championship was a great send off for the five Lady Bulldogs players led by Christine to their collegiate careers.

“I told them to make it count, make it memorable,” said coach Karl Santamaria, who also accomplished a four-peat for NU men’s lawn tennis from 2013-16.

Ateneo de Manila University’s Nicole Amistad, meanwhile, took home the Rookie of the Year honors, the second Lady Eagles player to do so after Jana Pages last season.