Lady Bulldogs, Eagles dispute PVL semis berth

National U and Ateneo dispute the first Final Four berth in Group A today while University of the Philippines and Arellano U clash for the second semis seat in Group B in the Premier Volleyball League Collegiate Conference at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.

The pair of explosive matches marks the second-to-last playdate of the single round elims of the season-ending conference organized by Sports Vision with the Lady Bulldogs eyeing a sweep of their group side against a surging Lady Eagles (3-1) at 6:30 p.m.

Focus will also be on the 1 p.m. face-off between the Lady Maroons and the Lady Chiefs with the winner joining the unbeaten Adamson Lady Falcons (4-0) in the crossover semis of the event backed by Mikasa and Asics.

Ousted St. Benilde and Technological Institute of the Philippines, both winless in four games, cap the rare triple-bill at 4 p.m.

All matches can be viewed live via streaming on www.sports.abs-cbn.com/livestream/pvl.

National U hopes to cash in on its solid roster led by national player Jaja Santiago, ace playmaker Jasmine Nabor, vastly-improved Risa Sato and the steady Aiko Urdas and Jorelle Singh with Audrey Paran, Roma Doromal and liberos Gayle Valdez and Joni Chavez ready to provide support.

But the Lady Eagles are going all-out to stop the Bulldogs and boost their bid for the top semis slot behind Kat Tolentino, Jhoana Maraguinot, Juliane Samonte, Bea de Leon and Pauline Gaston and playmaker Deanna Wong.

A victory by Ateneo coupled with a win by FEU (3-1) over also-ran Lyceum on Monday will force a three-way tie for first. The team with the highest tiebreak points will move to the semis with the other two disputing the other Final Four berth in a playoff on Oct. 4.

In men’s action, Ateneo goes for a sweep against contender National U at 10 a.m. while UST tries to seal the fourth semis berth against ousted St. Benilde at 8 a.m.

With a 3-3 card, the Tigers need to prevail over the Blazers to avoid falling to a playoff with La Salle (3-4) for the last Final Four seat.

Ateneo (6-0) and Far Eastern U (5-1) took the first two semis slots with NU a cinch to clinch the third spot with winless St. Benilde as its final elims assignment on Monday.

Games today

8 a.m. – St. Benilde vs UST (men’s)

10 a.m. – Ateneo vs National U (men’s)

1 p.m. – Arellano vs UP (women’s)

4 p.m. – St. Benilde vs TIP (women’s)

6:30 p.m. – National U vs Ateneo (women’s)