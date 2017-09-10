Lady Bulldogs eye lead share vs Stags in PVL

National University guns for a share of the Group A lead with Far Eastern University when it clashes with San Sebastian College as action in the Premier Volleyball League Collegiate Conference heats up at The Arena in San Juan City today.

The Lady Bulldogs won their first game under new coach Babes Castillo, turning back the Lyceum of the Philippines Lady Pirates, 25-17, 25-16, 25-21, on September 3 with another triumph in their 6:30 p.m. showdown with the Lady Stags to put them alongside the hot-starting Lady Tams at the helm.

But Castillo will miss facing counterpart Roger Gorayeb, the former’s predecessor at NU who led the team last year’s championship. The latter has said he will skip the game due to personal reasons.

Assistant coach Clint Malazo will instead call the shots for the Lady Stags, who tote a 1-1 card in their side of the two-division tournament organized by Sports Vision.

Gorayeb steered the Lady Stags past the Jose Rizal University Lady Bombers, 25-23, 25-22, 25-21, but the Reco­letos-based squad bowed to FEU, 17-25, 21-25, 14-25, making the match so crucial given the single-round format.

Meanwhile, University of the Philippines and Technological Institute of the Philippines try to bounce back from their respective opening game setbacks as they clash at 4 p.m. in a Group B encounter.

The Lady Maroons drop­ped their first game to the Adamson Lady Falcons with a heartbreaking 25-17, 21-25, 25-19, 19-25, 9-15 defeat last week while the Lady Engineers succumbed to the San Beda Red Spikers, 13-25, 18-25, 27-25, 13-25, last Sept. 3.

Meanwhile, UP (1-1) and San Beda (0-2) clash at 8 a.m. while NU (1-1) and La Salle (1-2) collide at 10 a.m. in men’s action.