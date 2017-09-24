Lady Bulldogs, Falcons seek PVL semis berths

Unbeaten National University and Adamson take on Jose Rizal University and St. Benilde, respectively, today, both confident of hurdling their winless rivals and clinching the first two Final Four berths in their respective sides in the Premier Volleyball League Collegiate Conference at The Arena in San Juan City.

The Lady Bulldogs collide with the Lady Bombers at 4 p.m., seeking their fourth straight victory and the first semis slot in Group A of the two-division tournament of the season-ending conference of the league organized by Sports Vision.

The Lady Falcons hope to match that 4-0 mark as they go up against the Lady Blazers at 6:30 p.m. in Group B action of the tournament backed by Mikasa and Asics.

JRU and St. Benilde are out of the semis race with 0-3 cards although they are expected to go flat out for the elusive win and play the spoilers’ role.

NU toppled Lyceum, San Sebastian and Far Eastern University to close in on the semis with the Lady Bulldogs likewise priming up for their keenly awaited showdown with the Ateneo Lady Eagles on Saturday.

Ateneo took solo second at 3-1 by sweeping San Sebastian last Saturday.

“My only wish is that no player gets injured and they don’t overdo things. They just have to stick to the system we’re trying to do. Even with slow increments of improvement, I’ll be happy,” said NU coach Babes Castillo, who will again pin his hopes on Jaja Santiago, Aiko Urdas and Jasmine Nabor although he is likely to go for some combinations.

The Jema Galanza-led Lady Falcons are also on a roll shocking the UP Lady Maroons in five sets, beating Arellano University and Technological Institute of the Philippines to move closer to a dream semis stint.

The top two teams after the single round will advance to the crossover semifinals with the winners disputing the crown in another best-of-three affair.

In men’s play, second-running FEU (4-1) goes for its fifth straight triumph when it clashes with UP (1-4 at seventh) at 8 a.m.

Lowly teams San Beda (1-3 at sixth) and CSB (0-4 at eighth) mix it up in the other match at 10 a.m.