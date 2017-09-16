Lady Bulldogs go 50-0

NATIONAL University cruised to a 77-56 win over De La Salle to extend its remarkable run to 50 games on Saturday in the UAAP Season 80 women’s basketball tournament at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Congo’s Rhena Itesi had 21 points, 15 rebounds and two blocks, Ria Nabalan added 19 points, seven rebounds, four steals and three assists while Trixie Antiquera tossed in 11 markers for the Lady Bulldogs, who never trailed in the rematch of last year’s championship.

Jem Angeles pumped in 22 points as University of Santo Tomas, joined NU and Ateneo on top at 2-0 with a 75-66 victory over of Adamson University.

Lady Bulldogs mentor Pat Aquino kept reminding his players to be focused on the task at hand.

“I’m happy for the school and the players that worked hard to achieve this feat,” said Aquino.

Angelika Figueroa paced the Lady Archers with 15 points, eight rebounds and two assists while Ana Castillo tossed in 11 markers.

De La Salle dropped in a tie with Adamson and University of the Philippines at 0-2.