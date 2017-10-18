Lady Bulldogs go 8-0 in UAAP hoops

TRIXIE Antiquiera shot 17 points while Ria Nabalan registered a triple-double effort of 12 points, 10 boards and 10 assists as titleholder National University dismantled Far Eastern University, 76-56, to stay undefeated on Wednesday in the UAAP Season 80 women’s basketball tournament at the Blue Eagle Gym.

Advertisements

The Bulldogs extended their winning run to eight games and the 56th consecutive since 2014.

Anjel Anies and Jem Angeles teamed up for 29 markers as University of Santo Tomas downed De La Salle, 68-56, at the Mall of Asia Arena to raise the league’s second-best record at 8-1.

Love Sto. Domingo came through with 18 points and 10 rebounds while Ruthlaine Tacula chipped in 16 points as University of East turned back skidding Ateneo, 56-48, in the other game at the Katipunan venue to improve its slate at 6-2 in third place.

Adamson University, behind Jamie Alcoy’s 17 points, rout University of the Philippines, 82-60, for its third win in nine starts.

The Lady Tamaraws dropped to 3-5 in fourth, while the Lady Archers and the Lady Eagles stumbled to 2-6 in joint sixth. The Lady Maroons, meanwhile, remained winless in eight contests.