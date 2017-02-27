Lady Bulldogs make Final 4

NATIONAL University nosed out University of the East, 2-1, in extra innings to enter the Final Four of the UAAP Season 79 softball tournament on Monday at the Rizal Memorial Baseball Stadium.

With the Lady Warriors’ bases loaded, pitcher Mia Macapagal delivered the final strikeout to allow the Lady Bulldogs book their seventh win in eight contests.

NU joined reigning six-time champion Adamson University, an 11-2 winner over also-ran Ateneo, in the semifinals.

For the second straight game, the Lady Falcons hammered out an abbreviated victory, needed only five innings to beat the Lady Eagles.

Adamson University improved to a league-best 8-1 card.

University of the Philippines kept its slim Final Four hopes alive with a 5-2 conquest of University of Santo Tomas.

The Lady Maroons notched their third win in nine outings. UP is just trailing idle De La Salle (4-5) by a game in the race for the last semifinals berth.

UE dropped to fifth at 4-6.

In baseball, pacesetter Ateneo beat UP, 4-0, at the start of the second round on Sunday to post its fifth victory in six contests.

Defending champion De La Salle subdued Adamson University, 8-5, while UST bested NU, 4-3. The Green Batters and the Growling Tigers are still tied in second at 4-2, while the Falcons and the Bulldogs dropped at 3-3 and 2-4, respectively.