Lady Bulldogs open bid for 4-peat

NATIONAL University opens its quest for a fourth straight crown as the UAAP Season 80 women’s basketball tournament opens today at two separate venues.

Undefeated in 48 matches, the Lady Bulldogs face an early test in last season’s third placers University of the East at 1 p.m. at the Blue Eagle Gym.

Over at the Mall of Asia Arena, De La Salle, runners-up to NU in the two of last three years, takes on season hosts Far Eastern University at 10 a.m., right after University of Santo Tomas and University of the Philippines collide at 8 a.m.

NU looks formidable to keep the league’s current longest winning streak in any sport.

“We have 12 veterans and two new players,” said Lady Bulldogs coach Patrick Aquino.

Jack Daniel Animam, Rhena Itesi, Ria Nabalan, Janeth Sisom and Trixie Antiquiera will now be the vital cogs for NU.

With the graduation of Afril Bernardino and Gemma Miranda, the Lady Bulldogs hope to get significant contributions from transferee Joyjoy Ano-os and Mikka Cacho.

Handled by Ai Libornio, the Lady Warriors are aiming to maintain their status as one of the best teams in the league behind holdovers Love Sto. Domingo, Eunique Chan and Ruthlaine Tacula.

The other match at the Katipunan venue pits Ateneo and Adamson University at 3 p.m.