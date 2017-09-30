Lady Bulldogs, Red Warriors pull through

DEFENDING champion National University led from wire-to-wire to beat Adamson University, 82-38, to stay perfect while University of the East turned back Ateneo, 62-51, to gain a piece of second place on Saturday in the UAAP Season 80 women’s basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Congo’s Rhena Itesi had 18 points and 22 rebounds while Ria Nabalan added 14 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and three steals as the Lady Bulldogs were never threatened, leading by as much as 53 points at one point.

NU has now stretched its remarkable winning run to 52 games.

Ruthlaine Tacula came through with 20 points, five assists and four steals while Eunique Chan added 17 points and 10 boards for the Lady Warriors to book their third straight win after a season-opening overtime loss to the Lady Bulldogs.

UE joined idle UST in second spot.

The Lady Eagles fell in tie with Far Eastern University at 2-2 in fourth place, while the Lady Falcons joined De La Salle in sixth spot at 1-3.