Lady Bulldogs stay unbeaten

DEFENDING champion National University grabbed the solo lead and extended its winning streak to 51 games with a 95-65 rout of University of Santo Tomas on Wednesday in the UAAP Season 80 women’s basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Lady Bulldogs outscored the Tigresses, 54-27, in the second half to become the only undefeated team of the season at 3-0.

Trixie Antiquera shot 27 points, Jack Daniel Anmam had 23 points and 18 rebounds while Ria Nabalan nearly had a triple-double with 17 points, 11 boards and nine assists for NU.

Congo’s Rhena Itesi also had a double-double with 13 points and 10 boards on top of two blocks for the Lady Bulldogs.

UST fell in a four-way tie in second place with Far Eastern University, University of the East and Ateneo at 2-1.

Adamson University, behind Nathalia Prado’s 26 points, entered the win column with an 88-84 decision over De La Salle.

The Lady Archers dropped at 0-3.