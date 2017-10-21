Lady Bulldogs stretch winning run to 9

DEFENDING champion National University coasted to its ninth consecutive win following a 109-59 dismantling of Adamson University on Saturday in the UAAP Season 80 women’s basketball tournament at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Five players scored in twin digits for the Lady Bulldogs with Trixie Antiquera leading the way with 20 points.

Ria Nabalan and Mikka Cacho had 14 and 11 points, respectively, while NU frontliners Rhena Itesi (11 points, 14 rebounds) and Jack Danielle Animam (10 points, 14 rebounds) posted double-double numbers.

The Lady Bulldogs extended their undefeated streak to 57 games dating back to 2014.

Far Eastern University drew 19 points from Valerie Mamaril in an 84-48 rout of University of the Philippines.

The fourth-running Lady Tamaraws rose to 4-5, half-a-game ahead of the Lady Falcons, who are at 4-6 in fifth spot.

The Lady Maroons stumbled to their ninth successive defeat.