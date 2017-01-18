Lady Chiefs down Pirates, earn Final Four slot

Arellano University downed Lyceum of the Philippines University, 25-23, 25-23, 25-20, yesterday to join pace-setter San Sebastian College in the Final Four in the women’s division of the National Collegiate Athletic Association Season 92 women’s volleyball tournament at The Arena in San Juan City.

Jovielyn Grace Prado led her team with 12 hits including 11 on kills while team captain Rialen Sante, Ma. Erica Calixto and Mary Anne Esguerra combined for 23 points to help ensure the Lady Chiefs a spot in the next round.

After the win, Arellano coach Obet Javier emphasized team play.

“When we lost our key players from last year, we made sure to focus on playing more as a team than rely on individual plays,” said Javier, who lost CJ Rosario and Danna Henson to graduation this season, in Filipino.

Javier said their focus now is to clinch the No. 2 spot.

“I told my players that let’s just let them get the top spot and concentrate on the No. 2 seed,” said Javier, whose team squares off with Perpetual Help in the final elimination round playdate on Jan. 25.

The Lady Pirates fell to 5-3.

In juniors’ play, Lyceum eked out a come-from-behind 22-25, 25-22, 18-25, 25-19, 15-13 win over Arellano to move one win away from sweeping its way straight to the finals where it will enjoy a thrice-to-beat advantage.

The Junior Pirates will gun for win No. 7 against the San Sebastian Staglets on Jan. 23 to complete the elimination round sweep.