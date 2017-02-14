Lady Chiefs reclaim NCAA volley crown

Arellano University outplayed San Sebastian College in Game 3 via a 25-15, 22-25, 25-23, 25-16 decision to reclaim the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) women’s volleyball crown on Tuesday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

Jovielyn Prado, Regine Arocha, Rialen Sante and Andrea Marzan scored big as the Lady Chiefs swept thrice-to-beat Lady Stags in the finals series.

Arellano posted a 25-18, 25-20, 25-16 easy win in Game 1 then pulled off a hard-earned 18-25, 25-16, 25-11, 26-28, 15-13 win in Game 2.

It was Arellano’s second title in the league. The first was in 2014 when the Lady Chiefs also beat the Lady Stags, 2-0, in the best-of-three showdown.

Prado was named Finals Most Valuable Player while Arellano’s Obet Javier took the Coach of the Year award.

Meanwhile, University of Perpetual Help System Dalta showed incredible resolve as it downed Lyceum of the Philippines University, 25-17, 27-25, 25-16, on Tuesday to complete a three-game sweep and three-peat feat in the juniors division.

Marvien Castillo and Paul Solamin fired 14 and 12 hits, respectively, to lead the Juniors Altas to their third straight title and ninth overall, the second most by any team in the league behind San Sebastian’s league-best 15 high school championships.

It was also the same power-hitting duo who came through big in the second set when the Las Pinas-based school, which handily took the opening set, averting an attempt by Lyceum to snatch a set.

It turned out to be Lyceum’s last show of resistance as Perpetual Help posted the title-clinching win.

“The boys were just determined to win it and we dedicate this to the Perpetual Help and supporters. It was the most difficult championship for us, that’s why it was special,” said Perpetual Help coach Sandy Rieta.

Rieta also said the journey this year was tougher because they had to overcome early season struggles after finishing third in the elimination round and surviving Letran in a knockout duel, beating No. 2 Emilio Aguinaldo twice and erasing Lyceum’s thrice-to-beat edge.