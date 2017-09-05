Lady Chiefs, Red Spikers dispute PVL lead

Arellano U and San Beda tangle today for the Group B lead even as Jose Rizal U and San Sebastian try to get back on track in Group A play of the Premier Volleyball League Collegiate Conference at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.

The Lady Chiefs and the Red Spikers kicked off their respective campaigns in the season-ending conference organized by Sports Vision with emphatic victories with the former sweeping the St. Benilde Lady Blazers, 25-20, 25-22, 25-17.

San Beda, on the other hand, blasted Technological Institute of the Philippines, 25-13, 25-18, 25-27, 25-13, over the weekend.

Those wins guarantee a slam-bang showdown at 4 p.m. with both teams eager to score another victory for the momentum needed in a short single round robin elims where the top two from each side of six squads advancing to the crossover semis.

That also makes the 6:30 p.m. duel between JRU and SSC doubly important after the two teams dropped their respective opening games and are hard-pressed to post a win and stay in the semis hunt in the tournament backed by Mikasa and Asics.

The Lady Bombers and the Lady Stags bowed to the fancied Ateneo Lady Eagles and Far Eastern U Lady Tams in similar 0-3 defeats although the latter are slightly favored over the former owing to their stronger roster and showing against the FEU side.

Meanwhile, the women’s matches can be viewed live via streaming on www.sports.abs-cbn/livestream/pvl.

Ateneo and National U, on the other hand, gun for their second straight wins in Group B of men’s play with the Eagles facing the San Beda side at 8 a.m. and the Bulldogs colliding with the FEU Tams at 10 a.m.

But San Beda and FEU are going all out in a bid to foil their respective fancied rivals as they try to wheel back into contention in the event serving as part of the participating teams’ buildup for their respective leagues.

UST paces Group A, which includes UP, La Salle and St. Benilde, with a 2-0 card.

Games today

8 a.m.- SBC vs Ateneo (men’s)

10 a.m.- FEU vs NU (men’s)

4 p.m.- AU vs San Beda (women’s)

6:30 p.m.- JRU vs SSC-R (women’s)