Lady Chiefs seek No. 3 vs Falcons

Reigning NCAA champion Arellano takes on Adamson U today, shooting for a third straight victory and a boost to its semifinal drive in the Premier Volleyball League Collegiate Conference at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.

The Lady Chiefs, led by Jovielyn Prado, swept their first two matches in emphatic fashions, shutting down the St. Benilde Lady Blazers and the San Beda Red Spikers in straight-set fashions to move two wins away from securing a spot in the Final Four in this short season-ending conference of the league organized by Sports Vision.

But the Bustillos-based squad remains wary of Adamson in their 4 p.m. duel as the Lady Falcons, headed by the league’s current top scorer Christine Soyud, underscored their readiness to take on the league’s top teams by upending the UP Lady Maroons in five sets in Group B last Monday.

Focus will also be on the 6:30 p.m. clash between Ateneo and Far Eastern U, the two other fancied bets in the league also serving as part of the participating teams’ buildup for their respective collegiate leagues.

The Lady Eagles, spearheaded by Bea de Leon and Kat Tolentino, and the Lady Tams, topbilled by Bernadeth Pons and Toni Rose Basas, also fashioned out a pair of 3-0 routs of the Jose Rizal U Lady Bombers and the San Sebastian Lady Stags, making their face-off a duel for the lead in the tough Group A which also includes powerhouse National U.

Both matches can be viewed live via streaming on www.sports.abs-cbn.com/livestream/pvl.

The top two teams from each side after the single round elims will advance to the crossover semis of the league backed by Mikasa and Asics, making each game crucial.

Meanwhile, Ateneo tangles with UST at 8 a.m. while La Salle battles FEU in two equally exciting matches in the men’s side of the country’s premier volleyball league.

The Eagles and the Tigers both swept their first two games, guaranteeing a slam-bang action between two of the league top-spiking teams.

The Archers and the Tams, on the other hand, both split their first two matches with the winner staying in the race for one of the semifinal seats.

Games today

8 a.m. – Ateneo vs UST (men’s)

10 a.m. – La Salle vs FEU (men’s)

4 p.m. – Adamson vs Arellano (women’s)

6:30 p.m. – FEU vs Ateneo (women’s)