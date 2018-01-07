Lady Chiefs snatch solo lead in NCAA volleyball

Defending champion Arellano University (AU) posted an easy 25-19, 25-12, 25-11 win over Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC) to grab the solo lead in the National Collegiate Athletic Association Season 93 women’s volleyball tournament on Sunday at The Arena in San Juan City.

Necole Ebuen topscored for the Lady Chiefs with 15 points including 12 attacks while Jovielyn Prado contributed 12 hits as Arellano nailed its second straight win.

The Lady Chiefs opened their campaign with a 25-10, 25-17, 25-13 win over the Mapua Lady Cardinals on Thursday.

“We can’t afford mistakes in this kind of format so we have to get as many wins as we can,” said Lady Chiefs coach Obet Javier.

Middle hitter Andrea Marzan and open spiker Regine Arocha chipped in six markers each while rookie setter Sarah Verutiao continued to shine with 32 excellent sets.

Aira Binondo was the lone bright spot for the Lady Generals with eight points.

But it wasn’t good enough as EAC absorbed its second straight loss.

In the other game, University of Perpetual Help System Dalta toppled Lyceum of the Philippines, 25-21, 25-17, 25-22, for its first win in the tournament.

Middle blocker Lourdes Clemente had 14 points while Cindy Imbo and Bianca Tripoli combined for 23 markers for the Lady Altas.

Perpetual Help missed the services of Jhona Rosal who was recently diagnosed with an ovarian cyst.

Back up wing spiker Jowie Albert Verzosa took over her spot and produced seven hits.

“It was unfortunate that it happened and we hope she (Rosal) responds well to treatment and hopefully she can still play this season,” said Perpetual Help mentor Macky Cariño, who replaced Sammy Acaylar, now serving as Perpetual Help athletic director.

In the juniors division, reigning champion Perpetual Help opened its campaign with a 25-18, 25-20, 25-13 decision over Lyceum.

The Altas also prevailed over the Knights, 25-19, 25-13, 25-18, in the men’s class.

EMIL C. NOGUERA