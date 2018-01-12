Lady Chiefs snatch solo lead

Defending champion Arellano University outclassed Colegio de San Juan de Letran, 25-17, 25-17, 25-12, to grab the solo lead in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 93 women’s volleyball tournament on Friday at The Arena in San Juan City.

Open hitter Regine Arocha and Necole Ebuen led the balance attack of the Lady Chiefs as they scored 11 points each towing their team to their third straight victory.

Skipper Mary Anne Esguerra contributed eight markers while veteran wing spiker Jovielyn Prado and substitute Meridith Balanoba combined for 12 markers for Arellano.

Rookie playmaker Sarah Verutiao continued to impress the field with 21 excellent sets and five points.

“My players are just focused on winning. They played really well,” said Lady Chiefs head coach Obet Javier.

No Letran player finished in double figures with Glyssa Torres producing just seven points and Jaymeleene Parin scoring six.

The Lady Knights dropped to 1-2.

In the second game, Jose Rizal University blasted Emilio Aguinaldo College, 25-20, 25-16, 25-16, to earn its second straight victory. Maria Shola Alvarez, a member of three-time champion Pocari Sweat in the Premier Volleyball League, sizzled anew with 24 points on 22 attacks and a couple of aces as the Lady Bombers improved to 2-1.

She also had 11 digs and eight receptions.

Dolly Verzosa and Karen Montojo backed her up with seven and six points, respectively. Marcy Grace Rivera posted 28 perfect sets and Anne Macaraya provided a solid floor defense with 22 digs.

Early this week, Jose Rizal stunned San Sebastian College-Recoletos in five sets.

Ladeisheen Magbanua scored nine points for the Lady Generals, who absorbed their third straight loss.

In the men’s division, Arellano blasted Letran, 25-16, 25-12, 25-15, to remain unbeaten in three games.

Letran bounced back in the juniors division with a 25-23, 25-21, 21-25, 25-20 win over Arellano.

The Squires got their first win in two games.