Lady Chiefs subdue San Beda for first F4 berth

Defending champion Arellano University overpowered San Beda College, 25-17, 25-10, 25-17, to claim the first Final Four slot in the National Collegiate Athletic Association Season 93 women’s volleyball tournament on Friday at The Arena in San Juan City.

The Lady Chiefs proved too much against the Lady Red Spikers as they launched 32 attacks led by wing spiker Jovielyn Prado, who notched 13 kills and four aces, and open hitter Regine Arocha, who posted 11 markers.

Middle blockers Mary Anne Esguerra, Andrea Marzan, and Necole Ebuen combined for 11 points while reserve playmaker Sarah Verutiao had 20 successful sets and two points.

The Lady Chiefs remained unbeaten in seven games to grab the solo lead.

They are just two wins away of sweeping the elimination round and earning an automatic seat in the finals.

“It’s an important win for us since this game will determine which team will sweep the elimination round. We still have two more games, we need to practice more to make it (sweep) happen,” said Arellano head coach Obet Javier, who steered the Lady Chiefs to their sixth straight Final Four appearance.

Arellano displayed solid defense all throughout the game that prevented all San Beda players to finish in double figures.

They limited San Beda top scorers Cesca Racraquin and Maria Nieza Viray to just six points each, which is a far cry from their double-digit average in their first six games.

The Lady Red Spikers also committed 31 errors.

San Beda fell to No.2 with a 6-1 slate.

In the men’s division, Arellano toppled San Beda, 25-23, 25-19, 25-16, to strengthen its hold of No. 2 with 6-1.

John Joseph Cabillan led the Chiefs with 17 points while Kevin Liberato and Christian Dela Paz added 16 markers.

San Beda dropped to No.4 with 4-2.

Jomaru Amagan and Mark Christian Enciso got 10 points each for the Red Lions.