Lady Chiefs take on Lady Stags in crucial Game 3

Arellano University guns for its second crown in the league when it faces San Sebastian College in Game 3 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 92 women’s volleyball finals today at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

The Lady Chiefs-Lady Stags game is at 3:30 with Arellano holding a commanding 2-0 series lead.

Arellano posted an easy 25-18, 25-20, 25-16 win in Game 1 before pulling off a nerve-wracking 18-25, 25-16, 25-11, 26-28, 15-13 decision in Game 2 to erase the thrice-to-beat advantage of San Sebastian.

The Lady Chiefs will be banking on open hitters Jovielyn Prado and Rialen Sante along with middle blockers Andrea Marzan and Mary Anne Esguerra, and setter Rhea Ramirez, who had 82 excellent sets the last time out.

“We’re more focused and concentrated. We’re peaking at the right time. I just hope that we can sustain the momentum and carry it to this important Game 3. San Sebastian is a dangerous team. We have to deliver our best effort to overcome them again,” said Arellano mentor Obet Javier.

Arellano bagged its first title in 2014, ironically against San Sebastian.

The Lady Stags are expected to bring their A-game to extend the series with three-time Most Valuable Player Grethcel Soltones leading the charge.

Soltones, this season’s First Best Outside Spiker awardee, had a monster game in Game 2 with 26 points, 20 digs and 20 receptions.

But the power-hitting wing spiker failed to get enough support from the rest of the Lady Stags as Dangie Encarnacion was limited to seven points while Joyce Sta. Rita produced a measly six-point output.

The Lady Stags must also limit their errors after giving 51 free points to the Lady Chiefs out of their mistakes, mostly in the attack line and service area.

In juniors, defending champion University of Perpetual Help System Dalta also shoots for the crown as it battles Lyceum of the Philippines University in Game 3 at 12 noon.

The Junior Altas won in Game 1 (25-21, 25-18, 25-22) and in Game 2 (25-16, 23-25, 19-25, 25-18, 15-10) against the thrice-to-beat Junior Pirates.

“This is for Perpetual Help and the whole community who have been supporting us through the ups and down,” said Perpetual Help coach Sandy Rieta.