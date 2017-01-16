Lady Eagles drop TYFA in PFF WL

Ateneo de Manila University thumped the Younghusband Football Academy (TYFA), 6-1, in the first round of the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) Women’s League at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium on Sunday.

It was Ateneo’s second victory this season together with two losses for a total of six points. TYFA absorbed its second defeat in the tournament.

The Lady Eagles relied on the prowess of Camille Rodriguez that scored four goals for her squad.

Rodriguez started the game with a conversion in the fifth minute followed by twin goals in the 40th and 44th minutes.

The proficient striker capped off her impressive performance with a shot in the 60th minute.

Pamela Diaz contributed a goal in the 68th minute.

TYFA conceded its own goal via an accidental tap by Marielle Sutacio in the 75th. But the ladies of TYFA refused to go down without a fight as Aprilyn Reyes stunned Ateneo with a counterattack in the 22nd minute.

Ateneo head coach JP Merida said that he is pleased with his squad’s performance especially Rodriguez’s four-goal feat.

“From the start of the match, I really saw that Camille (Rodriguez) would really perform well. She is really a dangerous player on offense and I’m happy she delivered for us,” he said in Filipino during the postmatch interview.

He explained that their training camp during the holiday break proved useful as they finally got their groove back on offense.

“During our seven-day training camp, we really focused on our attacking because I believe our defense is already organized,” he added.

Merida said that he expects a better outcome for his wards in their next few games, including their entry into the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) football tournament.

“Our objective is to really play better in this tournament. You can expect that Ateneo will perform well especially for the UAAP Season 79,” he said.

Meanwhile, De La Salle University (DLSU) extended their winning streak to five games after beating University of Santo Tomas (UST), 2-1, in the first game.

The Lady Archers maintained their grip of the top spot with 15 points while the Lady Tigresses hold a 2-2 win-loss card.

Kyra Dimaandal powered La Salle with a brace performance while top scorer Charissa Lemoran notched the lone goal for UST.

In the other game, Hiraya FC defeated the winless Fuego Espana FC, 2-0, in the last game of the day.