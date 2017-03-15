Lady Eagles extend winning streak to seven games

Ateneo de Manila University survived the pesky University of Santo Tomas (UST) side in three straight sets, 25-10, 26-24, 28-26, to stretch its winning streak to seven games in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 79 women’s volleyball tournament on Wednesday at the Fil-Oil Flying V Center in San Juan City.

Jho Maraguinot and Bea De Leon powered the Lady Eagles with 12 points each to claim their eighth win against one loss to stay on top of the standings.

Kat Tolentino and Michelle Morente finished with 10 points apiece for the Lady Eagles.

“Coach Thai [Bundit] always tells us to apply what we have learned during our practices and in our recent training camp,” said Maraguinot in a postgame interview.

The Katipunan-based squad dominated the Tigresses in the first set by notching eight straight points, 20-6, then Morado finished the set with an attack from the back row.

But UST showed some fight in the second set and pushed the Lady Eagles to their limits before the latter held on for a 26-24 set win.

Ateneo was poised to win the game early after erecting a 23-18 lead but UST fought back and even grabbed a 25-24 lead.

EJ Laure’s hit went wide, allowing the Lady Eagles to tie the game at 25-all.

Ateneo’s Ana Gopico had an ace and Morente sealed the game with another attack.

“I guess we have relaxed a bit but we’re happy to win again,” added Maraguinot.

Cherry Rondina had 14 markers while Laure and Meneses combined for 17 points for UST, which fell to 5-4 to join University of the Philippines, Far Eastern University and National University in a four-way tie.

In the first game, the Lady Maroons snapped their four-game losing skid after beating University of the East, 25-14, 18-25, 25-15, 25-10.

Diana Carlos finished with 21 points, 15 coming off the attacks, four aces and two kills while Kathy Bersola scored 18 points in 15 spikes.

Isa Molde contributed 16 points while Arielle Estranero had 42 excellent sets for the Lady Maroons.

UP improved its record to 5-4 while the Lady Warriors’ dropped to 1-8.

Shaya Adorador had 11 attacks out of her 12 points followed by Roselle Balitoon, who chipped in eight points on top of her 25 non-scoring excellent sets for UE.