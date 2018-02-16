Lady Eagles eye 2nd straight win vs UE

Last year’s runner-up Ateneo de Manila University shoots for its second-straight win when it faces winless University of the East (UE) in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 80 women’s volleyball tournament on Saturday at The Arena in San Juan City.

The Lady Eagles go up against the Lady Warriors at 2 p.m. to be followed by the Far Eastern University (FEU) – University of the Philippines (UP) match at 4 p.m.

Ateneo, FEU, UP and idle University of Santo Tomas are in a four-way tie at fourth with 1-2 each.

They are behind reigning champion De La Salle University and National University –both unbeaten in three games – and Adamson University (2-1).

After a 0-2 start, the Lady Eagles regained their rhythm with a 16-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-23 come-from-behind win over the Tigresses the last time out.

Open hitters Jhoana Maraguinot, who is ranked fifth in scoring output, and last season’s Rookie of the Year Kat Tolentino, will lead Ateneo’s front line supported by middle hitters Bea De Leon and Maddie Madayag.

Playmaker Deanna Wong and libero Dani Ravena must also come up with a solid play.

UE, on the other hand, is still seeking for its first win after faltering in their first three games.

Despite a 0-3 mark, the Lady Warriors are tough opponents, which is evident when they gave NU a scare before surrendering a 15-25, 25-18, 23-25, 19-25 loss in their previous outing.

Leading the Recto-based squad are Philippine Superliga veteran Shaya Adorador, Meanne Mendrez and Judith Abil as well as defensive specialist Kat Arado.

In the men’s division, FEU (3-0) guns for its fourth straight win against UP (1-2) at 10 a.m. while reigning champion Ateneo (2-1) takes on UE (0-3) at 8 a.m.