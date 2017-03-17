Lady Eagles eye Final 4 berth

Last year’s runner-up Ateneo de Manila University will be gunning for Final Four slot when it tackles Far Eastern University (FEU) in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 79 women’s volleyball tournament today at The Arena in San Juan City.

The Lady Eagles-Lady Tamaraws match is at 4 p.m. after the tussle between University of Santo Tomas and Adamson University at 2 p.m.

Ateneo holds the solo lead with an 8-1 card.

The Lady Eagles are fresh from 25-10, 26-24, 28-26 win over the Tigresses, moving closer to claiming their eighth straight Final Four appearance.

“We’re playing solid game because of teamwork. The communication is there, that’s the main factor to execute our plays,” said Ateneo assistant coach Sherwin Meneses.

Opposite hitter Michelle Morente, who’s in the Top 5 in scoring department, has been playing solid in their previous games along with middle hitter Bea de Leon and Maddie Madayag, open spikers Jhoana Maraguinot and Kat Tolentino, playmaker Jia Morado and libero Gizelle Tan.

But the Lady Eagles will be meeting a determined Lady Tamaraws side.

FEU, UST, University of the Philippines and National University are in a four-way tie for the No. 3 spot with 5-4 each.

After suffering back-to-back losses, the Lady Tamaraws bounced back with a 25-9, 25-20, 25-22 victory over the Lady Falcons.

Toni Rose Basas and Bernadeth Pons will be leading FEU while Jerilli Malabanan and Remy Joy Palma must also deliver to stop the Lady Eagles, who are riding on a seven-game winning streak.

The Lady Tamaraws absorbed a 19-25, 26-24, 25-19, 16-25, 15-11 heart breaking defeat to the Lady Eagles in the first round.

On the other hand, UST will rely on Cherry Ann Rondina, EJ Laure, Ria Meneses, Chloe Cortez and Alex Cabanos while Adamson’s Jema Galanza, Bernadette Flora and Joy Dacoron must play their A-game as they shoot for their first win.

EMIL C. NOGUERA