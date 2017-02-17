Lady Eagles take on Lady Falcons, eye solo third spot

Last year’s runner-up Ateneo de Manila Uni­versity guns for solo third when it takes on Adamson University in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 79 women’s volleyball tournament today at The Arena in San Juan City.

Game time starts 4 p.m. after the 2 p.m. tussle between Far Eastern University (FEU) and University of the East (UE).

Ateneo and defending champion De La Salle University are sharing the No. 3 spot with identical 2-1 marks behind leaders University of the Philippines and National University that are both unbeaten in three games.

FEU and University of Santo Tomas are sharing the fifth spot both holding 1-2 cards while UE and Adamson are both winless in three outings.

The Lady Eagles, coming off a 25-19, 24-26, 19-25, 25-16, 15-11 win over the Lady Tamaraws, are keen to get back on track following their four-set loss to the Lady Bulldogs.

“We have a balanced team but each player must contribute. From libero to setter to spiker,” said Ateneo assistant coach Sherwin Meneses, who temporarily replaced Thai coach Tai Bundit, who is currently in Bangkok attending a personal matter.

Setter Jia Morado remains the heart and soul of the team with her 53 excellent sets the last time out despite a stomach ailment.

Jhoana Maraguinot, Michelle Morente, Bea de Leon and Kim Gequillana are expected to provide power in the attack line along with towering open spiker Kat Tolentino and middle blocker Maddie Madayag.

The Lady Falcons are expected to go all-out in their attempt to barge into the win column with Gema Galanza and Bernadette Flora leading the charge.

Ronjean Momo, Joy Dacoron, Fatima Joaquin, Jellie Tempiatura and Chumcee Caole are also expected to step up against the Lady Eagles.