Lady Falcons bounce back, make Final Four

REIGNING six-time champion Adamson University notched a huge 15-1 victory over University of the Philippines to get back on track on Saturday in the UAAP Season 79 softball tournament at the Rizal Memorial Baseball Stadium.

After opening the second round with a 0-1 loss to University of Santo Tomas that ended a six-game winning run last Thursday, the Lady Falcons got their hitting game back to secure the first Final Four slot.

Improving its league-best record to 7-1, Adamson University is also on course of grabbing one of the two twice-to-beat slots at stake.

In other games, National University bested De La Salle, 9-3, while University of the East routed Ateneo, 10-0 in only five innings.

The Lady Bulldogs improved to 6-1, holding a one-and-a-half game lead over the idle Tigresses (5-3) in the race for the second twice-to-beat slot in the semifinals.

The Lady Warriors are locked in a tie with the Lady Archers at No. 4 at 4-5, while the Lady Eagles became the first team to be eliminated in the Final Four race with their eighth loss in nine games.