Lady Falcons continue to soar

Princess Jurado and Riflayca Basa, Adamson University’s 1-2 punch in defense, muzzled University of the East to merely two hits as the defending champions Lady Falcons just went into the motion of scoring their sixth straight victory, a whooping 14-4 rout of the Lady Warriors, while sweeping the first of the two-round eliminations of the UAAP women’s softball tournament yesterday at the Rizal Memorial field.

Only four Lady Warriors’ batters succeeded in reaching the bases, both off Jurado on hits in the first inning that accounted for UE’s two runs in the period with Basa, one of two members of the Philippine Blu Girls in the Adamson line up, starving the enemies in a five-inning relief job.

Elsewhere in the field, the Lady Falcons went unstoppable tagging a pair of UE hurlers with a tournament high 17 connections, including a three-run homer by rightfielder Jennette Rusia in the fourth inning that drove home leftfielder Lelie Binabaye, who boarded on an error, and third basegirl Florabele Pabiana, who singled in the first of Adamson’s firs three

Before that decisive four-run fourth inning surge, the Lady Falcons played catch up from 0-2 after the first frame, and 2-4 after the third.

The defending titlists scored a pair more on two hits in the fifth, rested a while in the sixth before pouring six more in the last and seventh on seven hits aided by two of the Lady Warriors’ total six errors.

Pabiana connected four times in five trips to the plate, batting in four runs, while Rusia was two-of-four with three RBIs.

Others who contributed to the Lady Falcons’ offensive cause were centerfielder Gelyn Lamata, who drove in two runs in as many hits and Binabaye, one RBI.

The Loss was UE’s third I six times up.

Second running University of Santo Tomas, likewise, worked on the stingy arms of Mary Ann Antolihao and her teammates’ explosive bats in blanking La Sale, 7-0, in a shortened six-inning contest.

Antohilao, acknowledged as the country’s best hurler today yielded only one hit and her teammates rained her counterpart with 10 as the Growling Tigresses picked up their fourth triumph in six outings that glued them in second place of the seven-team field.

The Tigresses scored in all fours periods, except in the first and fifth. They had two runs each in the second on one hit, third on two and fourth frames, and on a solitary connection, respectively.

That was the Green Archers’ fifth defeat, also in six games.