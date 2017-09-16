Lady Falcons demolish Engineers, near PVL semis

Adamson continued to soar behind its power game, crushing Technological Institute of the Philippines, 25-12, 25-14, 25-13, to zero in on the first semifinals berth in Group B of the Premier Volleyball League Collegiate Conference at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan on Saturday.

The Lady Falcons unloaded 44 spikes, twice more than the Lady Engineers’ 19, and feasted on their rivals’ poor reception to score 12 aces and complete the 55-minute demolition for their third straight victory.

That put the San Marcelino-based school a win away from formalizing its stint in the Final Four of the season-ending conference of the league organized by Sports Vision although from the looks of things, the Lady Falcons could sweep their last two matches against the winless St. Benilde Lady Blazers on Sept. 25 and versus the San Beda Red Spikers (2-1) at the end of the single round elims on Oct. 2.

Jema Galanza fired 18 points, including six aces, while Joy Dacoron backed her up with 12 hits, including three blocks, as the Lady Falcons, who nipped the UP Lady Maroons in five and trounced the Arellano U Lady Chiefs, firmed up their hold of the solo lead in their side of the two-division tournament backed by Mikasa and Asics.

Fen Emnas anchored Adamson’s romp with 23 excellent sets with May Permentilla and Lea-Ann Perez combined for 14 points and Bernadette Flora, Joy Soyud and Emnas dished out four hits apiece.

Gayle Layug scored eight points and Jean Jinon had seven markers for the hapless Lady Engineers, who dropped to 0-3.

Earlier, Ateneo booked the first semifinal berth in the men’s side as it trampled University of the Philippines, 25-18, 25-18, 25-18.

Gian Glorioso fired 13 hits while Marck Espejo came away with 12 points as the Eagles clobbered the Maroons, 38-23, in spikes and produced 14 blocks against their rivals’ four to notch their fifth straight victory for a spot in the Final Four.

UP dropped to 1-3 and in danger of missing the semis in the eight-team, single round robin tournament.

Earlier, La Salle survived San Beda’s gritty stand and carved out a tough 25-16, 23-25, 25-16, 32-30 victory to boost its semis bid with a 3-2 card behind idle Far Eastern U’s 3-1 slate.

SBC also slipped to 1-3.

Meanwhile, Ateneo also posted a straight-set win over Lyceum but needed strong finishes in all frames to complete a 25-23, 25-20, 25-20 victory in the second game.

The Lady Eagles actually yielded the spiking duel, 26-36, but made up for this with their hustle and solid stint on the service box, producing 12 aces, including three each from Deanna Wong and Bea de Leon as they stayed in the semis hunt with a 2-1 card.

Madeleine Madayag came up with nine hits while Juliane Samonte, Pauline Gaston and De Leon scored eight points each for the Katipunan-based squad which plays San Sebastian (1-2) on Sept. 23.

Rocelyn Hongria put on a 12-hit performance while Cherilyn Sindayen had nine markers and Cherry Genova added eight points for Lyceum which had failed to cash in on their attacks and dropped to 1-2.