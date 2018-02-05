Lady Falcons drop La Salle in UAAP softball

Eight-peat seeking Adam­-son Universi­ty exerted just enough efforts in scoring its second victory in as many outings, an11-3, overwhelming of La Salle Monday in the UAAP Women’s Softball Championship at the 84-year-old Rizal Memorial Stadium.

The title-defending Lady Falcons needed only five innings to easily dispose of a fighting but outclassed Lady Archers starting off the annihilation with a four-run attack in the opening frame highlighted by two-run homerun.

Coach Ana Santiago’s girls completed the mercy killing with a solo round-tripper as they sent the opposition stern warning they’re not about to surrender the fight despite losing three of their mainstays responsible in helping the San Marcelino-based school to seven straight title conquest.

The Lady Falcons, who only two days had to bleed their way in turning back National University, 2-1, actually decided the outcome right after second base girl and lead-off batter Riezl Calumbres took first base on a single, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by leftfielder Leslie Benabaye and rushed home on two-base hit by third base girl Mary Nicole Padasas.

Delyrose Covarrubias then singled home Padasas before crossing the plate herself courtesy of rightfielder Jenette Rusia’s double.

The Lady Archers’ agony didn’t end there. Adamson put two more runs on the scoreboard on a double and a single, for what proved an insurmountable 6-0 spread, and 9-1 with another mighty three-marker surge in the fourth.

A base-cleaning blast by centerfielder Krisha Cantor in the fifth halted the contest on the seven-run margin rule gifting Santiago her 16th triumph since University of Santo Tomas cut short her 73 winning runs last year

The loss was La Salle’s second in three times up.

Last year’s runner up Growling Tigresses banked on a three-run binge at the bottom of fifth frame in nipping University of the Philippines, 4-3, also for their second consecutive wins in the other completed contest.

The Tigresses led all the way by as many as 4-1 although but had that advantage nearly wiped out and needed a crucial blunder the Lady Maroons’ defense in the seventh to save the triumph.

Going into the tournament’s fourth playing day Thursday Adamson and UST are tied at the top of the seven-team standing with identical 2-0 card. UP dropped to third with 2-1 win-loss slate.

Ateneo and University of the East were still erasing each other at this writing. National m University drew a bye Monday in what came as a welcome relief following two straight losses.